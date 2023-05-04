Who's Hiring?
Wildcat Bluff, Discovery Center hosting wilderness survival program

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a two-part wilderness survival program starting Saturday.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a two-part wilderness survival program starting Saturday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is hosting a two-part wilderness survival program starting Saturday.

In collaboration with the Discovery Center, the program, Plan to Get Lost, will take place at Wildcat Bluffs May 6 and May 13 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The program will include lectures, demonstrations, and discussions from nature educators Wayne Benson and Bill Briggs, organizers said.

Tickets for the program are $25 and include trail fees, a reference binder to take home, and all instruction for both days.

Participants will need to register online and be prepared to bring a day pack, water, lunch, and trail snacks.

For more information, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website or Wildcat Bluff’s Facebook page.

