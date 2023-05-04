Where to vote in Potter and Randall counties on Election Day
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Election Day is this Saturday, with poll locations all over Amarillo.
There will be 15 sites open in Potter County and 14 sites in Randall. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day poll locations in Potter County:
- Bushland Fire Station #1
- Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Road, Bushland, TX 79012
- Casey Carpet One
- Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102
- Cornerstone Outreach
- Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107
- Diversity Church
- Main Entrance, 5631 Pavillard, Amarillo, TX 79108
- Eastridge Lanes
- Right Side, 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107
- Highland Park ISD Admin. Building
- Main Entrance, Board Room, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79108
- Kids, Inc.
- Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th, Amarillo, TX 79103
- NW Branch Public Library
- Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th, Amarillo, TX 79124
- Pride Home Center
- Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th, Amarillo, TX 79107
- Santa Fe Building
- Ticket Office, 1st floor, 900 S. Polk, Amarillo, TX 79101
- Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo, TX 79104
- Trinity Baptist Church
- East Entrance, Room 111, 1601 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79109
- United Citizens Forum
- Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden, Amarillo TX 79107
- Valle de Oro Fire Station
- Truck Bays, 23801 RM 1061, Amarillo, TX 79010
Election Day poll locations in Randall County:
- Ascension Academy
- 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Arden Road Baptist
- 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Central Baptists Church
- 1601 SW 58TH, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ
- 2700 E. 34th, Amarillo, TX 79103
- Coulter Road Baptists Church
- 4105 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Crossroads Country Church
- 14425 FM 1541, Amarillo, TX 79118
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
- 1601 SW 58th, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Randall County Annex
- 4302 S. Western, Amarillo, TX 79110
- Randall County Justice Center
- 2309 Russell Long Blvd. Canyon, TX 79015
- Redeemer Christian Church
- 3701 S. Soncy, Amarillo, TX 79121
- Region 16 Education Center
- 5800 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Southwest Church of Christ
- 4515 Cornell, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
- 4111 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79110
- The Summit
- 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79109
