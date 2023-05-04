Where to vote in Potter and Randall counties on Election Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Election Day is this Saturday, with poll locations all over Amarillo.

There will be 15 sites open in Potter County and 14 sites in Randall. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day poll locations in Potter County:

Bushland Fire Station #1 Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Road, Bushland, TX 79012

Casey Carpet One Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102

Cornerstone Outreach Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107

Diversity Church Main Entrance, 5631 Pavillard, Amarillo, TX 79108

Eastridge Lanes Right Side, 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107

Highland Park ISD Admin. Building Main Entrance, Board Room, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79108

Kids, Inc. Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th, Amarillo, TX 79103

NW Branch Public Library Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th, Amarillo, TX 79124

Pride Home Center Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th, Amarillo, TX 79107

Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 1st floor, 900 S. Polk, Amarillo, TX 79101

Tri-State Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo, TX 79104

Trinity Baptist Church East Entrance, Room 111, 1601 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79109

United Citizens Forum Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden, Amarillo TX 79107

Valle de Oro Fire Station Truck Bays, 23801 RM 1061, Amarillo, TX 79010



Election Day poll locations in Randall County:

Ascension Academy 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo, TX 79109

Arden Road Baptist 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109

Central Baptists Church 1601 SW 58TH, Amarillo, TX 79110

Comanche Trail Church of Christ 2700 E. 34th, Amarillo, TX 79103

Coulter Road Baptists Church 4105 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX 79110

Crossroads Country Church 14425 FM 1541, Amarillo, TX 79118

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church 1601 SW 58th, Amarillo, TX 79110

Randall County Annex 4302 S. Western, Amarillo, TX 79110

Randall County Justice Center 2309 Russell Long Blvd. Canyon, TX 79015

Redeemer Christian Church 3701 S. Soncy, Amarillo, TX 79121

Region 16 Education Center 5800 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX 79109

Southwest Church of Christ 4515 Cornell, Amarillo, TX 79109

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center 4111 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79110

The Summit 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79109



