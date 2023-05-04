Who's Hiring?
Where to vote in Potter and Randall counties on Election Day

Election Day is this Saturday, with poll locations all over Amarillo.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Election Day is this Saturday, with poll locations all over Amarillo.

There will be 15 sites open in Potter County and 14 sites in Randall. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day poll locations in Potter County:

  • Bushland Fire Station #1
    • Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Road, Bushland, TX 79012
  • Casey Carpet One
    • Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102
  • Cornerstone Outreach
    • Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan, Amarillo, TX 79107
  • Diversity Church
    • Main Entrance, 5631 Pavillard, Amarillo, TX 79108
  • Eastridge Lanes
    • Right Side, 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107
  • Highland Park ISD Admin. Building
    • Main Entrance, Board Room, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79108
  • Kids, Inc.
    • Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th, Amarillo, TX 79103
  • NW Branch Public Library
    • Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th, Amarillo, TX 79124
  • Pride Home Center
    • Main Entrance, Center Back, 3503 NE 24th, Amarillo, TX 79107
  • Santa Fe Building
    • Ticket Office, 1st floor, 900 S. Polk, Amarillo, TX 79101
  • Tri-State Fairgrounds
    • Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th, Amarillo, TX 79104
  • Trinity Baptist Church
    • East Entrance, Room 111, 1601 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79109
  • United Citizens Forum
    • Main Entrance, 901 N. Hayden, Amarillo TX 79107
  • Valle de Oro Fire Station
    • Truck Bays, 23801 RM 1061, Amarillo, TX 79010

Election Day poll locations in Randall County:

  • Ascension Academy
    • 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo, TX 79109
  • Arden Road Baptist
    • 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109
  • Central Baptists Church
    • 1601 SW 58TH, Amarillo, TX 79110
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ
    • 2700 E. 34th, Amarillo, TX 79103
  • Coulter Road Baptists Church
    • 4105 S. Coulter, Amarillo, TX 79110
  • Crossroads Country Church
    • 14425 FM 1541, Amarillo, TX 79118
  • Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
    • 1601 SW 58th, Amarillo, TX 79110
  • Randall County Annex
    • 4302 S. Western, Amarillo, TX 79110
  • Randall County Justice Center
    • 2309 Russell Long Blvd. Canyon, TX 79015
  • Redeemer Christian Church
    • 3701 S. Soncy, Amarillo, TX 79121
  • Region 16 Education Center
    • 5800 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
  • Southwest Church of Christ
    • 4515 Cornell, Amarillo, TX 79109
  • Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
    • 4111 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79110
  • The Summit
    • 2008 12th Avenue, Canyon, TX 79109

