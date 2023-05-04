Walmart Wellness Day to provide health resources this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart pharmacies nationwide will be offering essential health resources to customers on Walmart Wellness Day May 6.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., customers can receive free health screenings, a variety of affordable vaccines, no cost COVID-19 vaccines, and other wellness resources provided by pharmacists.

The goal of the event is to encourage families to prioritize their health by providing tools and resources to seek care, improve healthy lifestyles and maintain successful habits, according to a press release.

“Wellness Day reflects our commitment to make wellness more accessible and affordable for our customers,” said Silvia Kawas, senior vice president of Consumables, Health, & Wellness.

Select stores will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demonstrations of wellness products.

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have contributed to over 5 million free health screenings.

