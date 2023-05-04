Texas Panhandle Mustang Club’s 42nd annual car show Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Mustang Club is calling all makes and models to its “Ford Fun Day” car show.

In partnership with Gene Messer Ford, the organization is extending an invite to car owners for its 42nd annual car show at 3400 Soncy Road on May 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The judged show has a $25 entry fee and the first 100 cars entered will get a goodie bag and dash plaque, according to organizers.

There will be an ice cream and hamburger social at Gene Messer Ford on May 5 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for exhibitors.

Door prizes and raffle tickets will also be available.

The Texas Panhandle Mustang Club, a nonprofit, raises money for the food bank and the Rainbow Room Fund at Child Protective Services.

The organization also raises funds to buy bikes for kids in CPS at Christmastime.

