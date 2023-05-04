Storm Update

After another round of generous rain last night for parts of the area, we continue to track rain and some storms today. Most of the activity will shift into our eastern half by afternoon and we will begin clearing from the west. A few storms will continue to produce lightning frequently as well as heavy rain and strong winds. Highs today will generally be in the 70s. Dry air is expected to take over just in time for the weekend. This will result in quiet, but warmer weather with highs above 80 starting tomorrow.

