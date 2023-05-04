Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert

If you missed today’s interview’s with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interview’s with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:

Coach Doan tells us what he thinks has led to his teams successful season, their mindset going into playoffs and more!

James Wells, San Jacinto Tennis Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Wells about how this season went, the girls tennis team winning state, the boys team being runner-up’s and more!

Lance Lahnert, Sports Expert:

We chat with Lance about the impact coach Gaylon Selman had in the community, his 7 great years coaching in Randall and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.
2 children killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows

Latest News

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Doan talks to us about playoff baseball!
Lance Lahnert, Sports Expert
SPORTS DRIVE: We talk with Lance about Randall's head football coach announcing his retirement
James Wells, San Jacinto Tennis Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Wells tells us about their recent state championship victory!
signing
VIDEO: Jada Torrence signs to play basketball at Howard College