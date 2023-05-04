SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:
Coach Doan tells us what he thinks has led to his teams successful season, their mindset going into playoffs and more!
James Wells, San Jacinto Tennis Head Coach:
We chat with Coach Wells about how this season went, the girls tennis team winning state, the boys team being runner-up’s and more!
Lance Lahnert, Sports Expert:
We chat with Lance about the impact coach Gaylon Selman had in the community, his 7 great years coaching in Randall and more!
