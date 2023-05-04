SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview’s with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:

Coach Doan tells us what he thinks has led to his teams successful season, their mindset going into playoffs and more!

James Wells, San Jacinto Tennis Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Wells about how this season went, the girls tennis team winning state, the boys team being runner-up’s and more!

Lance Lahnert, Sports Expert:

We chat with Lance about the impact coach Gaylon Selman had in the community, his 7 great years coaching in Randall and more!

