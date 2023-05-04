Sod Poodles shutout Corpus Christi ‘Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits’ in 3-0 win

Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Sod Poodles shutout Corpus Christ 'Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits' in 3-0 win
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles took down the Corpus Christi Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits (more commonly known as the Corpus Christi Hooks on most nights) in a 3-0 shutout victory.

It was an odd night to have a dominant pitching performance considering the fact that the Sod Poodles didn’t have a single pitcher on the mound for even three innings. Four difference pitchers for the Sod Poodles chipped into the shutout victory, with each allowing no more than two hits during their time in the game.

It was another fantastic game at the plate for first baseman Tristin English who blasted another solo shot to left to open up the scoring. It was his sixth home run of the year, extending his team lead in both homers and runs batted in this season.

The Sod Poodles added two more, one courtesy of a wild pitch from Corpus Christi, and came away with a victory to even the series at one a piece and move back over the .500 mark. At 12-11, the Soddies currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the Texas League south with Frisco and Midland.

The Sod Poodles matchup with Corpus Christi again on Thursday, this time donning their usual Hooks garb, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

