AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Still a small rain chance, mainly the eastern half of the Panhandle, on Thursday. A few storms could be strong near the Texas Oklahoma border, later in the day. Heading toward the weekend temperatures rise well into the 80s and continue early next week. Dry conditions until the next possible chance of thunderstorms by the middle of next week.

