Randall Master Gardeners annual plant sale Saturday

The Randall County Master Gardeners welcome the public to its annual spring plant sale this Saturday.
The Randall County Master Gardeners welcome the public to its annual spring plant sale this Saturday.(Lubbock Master Gardeners' Association)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Master Gardeners welcome the public to its annual spring plant sale this Saturday.

The nonprofit organization will sell plant items including painted flower boxes with geraniums, planters with succulents, bulbs, seeds, flowers and more from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or sellout at 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Non-plant items such as tomato cages, bee houses, garden art and soil moisture probes will also be for sale, according to a news release.

The event supports the nonprofit to provide education for local school kids, Master Gardener training classes, Gardening with the Masters, and the Tri State Fair.

There will also be a raffle to win a potting table or raised bed box made by the Master Gardeners.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted with no sales tax.

