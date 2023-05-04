Who's Hiring?
Randall head Football coach announces retirement

By Alissa Spangler
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall Raiders football head coach Gaylon Selman is retiring after seven years as the team’s head coach.

The Raiders have been a staple in the regional quarterfinals over the last several years.

Coach Selman was named head coach in 2016, after serving as the offensive line coach and working at Randall for 15 years.

Selman spoke to his players early Thursday morning to announce his decision.

