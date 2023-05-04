Who's Hiring?
PROJECT CLEAN UP: North Heights area received needed attention

By Greg Kerr and Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean Up is back at it again, this time sweeping through the North Heights area.

It may have been the most physical clean up so far but with the help of the Fuller and Sons crew, Amarillo looks a little bit cleaner.

The crew was hauling out junk by the trailer full, so many items destined for the dump.

It was a steady flow in the alleys off north Ong street and the avenues between 18th and 24th.

A headboard and vacuum were found, a boutique sign from a business, television sets, toilets and a bathtub.

Another old mattress was found, followed by a box spring and other assorted junk, all headed to the roll offs in Hines Memorial Park.

Another major clean up project with a major impact on another Amarillo neighborhood, with the goal of making and keeping Amarillo beautiful.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, or if you have click here.

