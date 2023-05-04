Who's Hiring?
Overtime with the West Plains Lady Wolves

By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves hit the diamond this year for the first time as a program.

Since West Plains High School opened its doors in August, all of its sports teams have been laying the foundation for the ‘Wolfpack Way.’

For the softball team, the season might not have gone how they hoped for, but the team says they’ve come a long way and have seen so much growth in themselves.

Not just softball, but a lot of West Plains’ sports teams delt with the age aspect of things, they are just very young.

For the Lady Wolves, they are setting the standard and forming the chemistry now for next year and years to come.

