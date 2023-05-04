Who's Hiring?
Man turns himself in to Hobbs Police in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Gabriel Ortiz Espino, 39
Gabriel Ortiz Espino, 39
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man has turned himself in to authorities after a fatal hit-and-run in Hobbs.

The Hobbs Police Department asked for the public’s help after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Hobbs police responded to the intersection of Marland Blvd. and E Broadway St. for reports of a pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrive, they found Victor Chavez laying in the road. The 64-year-old was unresponsive, according to a release.

EMS was called to the scene and Chavez was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck Chavez was a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. Police were also able to obtain security footage of the possible vehicle:

On Thursday, 39-year-old Gabriel Ortiz Espino arrived at the Hobbs Police Department to speak with detectives. He stated he believed he was involved in a possible pedestrian crash on Marland St. a couple days before.

He stated he “felt that [he] hit somebody or something” while driving north on Marland.

After investigators finished their interview with Espino, he was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Accidents involving death or personal injuries, 3rd degree felony
  • Tampering with evidence, 4th degree felony

He was booked into the Hobbs City Jail and then transferred to the Lea County Detention Center.

