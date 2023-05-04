Who's Hiring?
Last Day of Showers (For Now)

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will have our last chance for some spotty showers in the area today (with maybe a couple of storms firing up in the east later in the day), with highs building into the 80′s for most. The wind will also be a factor, where it will blow out of the SW at about 15 to 25 mph, pushing all the moisture out of the area later today. As for tomorrow and the weekend, sunshine looks to dominate the area, with highs approaching 90 for a multi-day stretch, from Friday all the way through Tuesday of next week. A decent rain chance doesn’t really return to the area until the middle part of next week.

