Hereford chief nursing officer earns national rural health certification

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Candice Smith, the chief nursing officer for Hereford Regional Medical Center, spent the past nine months gaining knowledge on ways to better patient care.

“We’re always seeking ways to expand our knowledge and provide education. Not just for myself, but for staff of this hospital, so that we can advance in our competency’s and be ready for whoever comes in the door,” said Smith.

She is one of 22 chief nursing officers chosen all over the United States. Smith is the first chief nursing officer in Hereford, to receive the National Rural Health Certification.

The certification will help with recruiting healthcare professionals to the Hereford Medical Center.

“This program helped provide a lot of information and the best part about it is that we get to collaborate with each other from here on out,” said Smith.

Program topic highlights included leadership styles, analytics, management skills and quality patient care.

