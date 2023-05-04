Who's Hiring?
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing

A photo of a fire truck. An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a...
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a checkered history left one worker missing and sent four people to the hospital, officials said Thursday.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport, fire and company officials said. Video footage showed most of the roof torn off the building.

The four workers were sent to the hospital as a precaution, were not injured and were released. But one worker was not yet accounted for.

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” a company statement said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in the company’s management of highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

