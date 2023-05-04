Epilepsy Foundation holding 2023 Texas Epilepsy Walk this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Epilepsy Foundation Texas is hosting the 2023 Texas Epilepsy Walk Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk kickoff starts at 9:15 a.m. May 6.

After kickoff, the walk will begin at Thompson Memorial Park and end at the Amarillo Zoo.

The walk raises money and awareness for the foundation’s programs and services, according to organizers.

Attendees will be able to connect with other families affected by epilepsy and enjoy other activities.

In addition to the walk, the organization is also celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The foundation stated it looks forward to continuing to support the epilepsy community in Amarillo.

To register for the event, visit the Epilepsy Foundation Texas website.

