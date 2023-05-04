El Barrio Lions Club, Street Toyota invite public to Cinco de Mayo events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More Cinco de Mayo community events are scheduled for the public to enjoy on May 6.

The El Barrio Lions Club is hosting its second annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at El Alamo Park, S. Houston Street and S.E. 17th Ave., from noon until 4:00 p.m.

Organizers said the club will serve free burgers and allow local businesses to showcase their products to the El Barrio community.

Street Toyota is also hosting a celebration at 4500 S. Soncy Road from noon until 2:00 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy free tacos, face painting, and a live mariachi band.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.