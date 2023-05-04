Early voting turnout for Randall and Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting has come to and end and the numbers are out for Randall and Potter counties.

Election administration says over 16,000 residents voted early.

In Randall County, there were 11,353 votes.

“2,500 more people voted, than voted in 2021,” said Shannon Lackey, elections administrator, Randall County.

In Potter County, there were 4,841 votes, which is about the same size as the last election.

“One thing that people don’t realize is that Randall County has almost twice as many registered voters as Potter County does, so you look at it and you think we’re the same size, but we’re not,” said Melynn Huntley, elections administrator, Potter County.

Both counties say there was less mail-in ballots this election.

“In 2021, we sent out like 1,200 ballots to be voted by mail and then in this one we have sent just slightly over 200,” said Huntley.

Randall County says that along with other factors may be why early voting turnout was so high.

“Having so many great candidates for the City of Amarillo has brought out a lot you know, not having incumbents run makes a huge difference in any election, doesn’t matter which one and the Canyon school board is really drawing people in,” said Lackey.

With Election Day on Saturday, elections administration says it is hard to predict the turnout.

“You’re competing with your kids activities and with Cinco de Mayo and other things that are going on, so if someone has not voted, they need to go ahead and make a plan and prioritize voting,” said Huntley.

Elections administration says local races are just as important as other ones.

“These are the races that affect all of our day to day life, people will turn out in droves to vote for the president which is very, very important, but these local elections have equal importance,” said Lackey.

Polls will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full list of locations, click here.

