Dryline Takes Over

The last of our scattered storms for awhile are moving out of the area today. Much drier and warmer air will sweep in behind the dryline boundary tomorrow and this will initiate a several day period of sunny and very warm weather. Lows will continue in the 50s for the next few mornings, but high temperatures will be cranking to the warmest levels so far this season. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s will begin tomorrow and last through the weekend. Our next chance for rain and possibly heavy storms appears to be holding off until the middle of next week.

