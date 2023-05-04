Who's Hiring?
Community reacts to house fire that killed two children in Clovis

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The investigation continues into a Clovis house fire that killed a one-year-old and a two-year-old.

The fire happened early Wednesday morning, in the area of East 2nd and Axtell road.

Clovis Police, Clovis Fire Department, Fire Marshal’s, and the Clovis District Attorney were still on the scene, trying to determine how this fire started.

NewsChannel 10 was in Clovis today, seeking reaction from the community about this deadly fire.

“We stood there and we seen the smoke up in the air, and we were gonna go back in and we heard screaming so we stayed and then we saw them coming out with the babies,” says a Clovis resident, Alice.

We also spoke with the Clovis Police Captain who says the cause of the fire is still being investigated, and at this point they are not ruling out any options.

The DA says because of the ongoing investigation, they are not releasing the name of the children of family members.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

