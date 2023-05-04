Who's Hiring?
Canyon Lady Eagles golf heading to state tournament for first time in school history

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles are making history.

For the first time ever, Canyon girls golf is heading to the state tournament.

Lauren Robason, Chole Stenberg, Gracie Sutton, Hartley Davis, Presley Davis, and Shaylin Schulte form the team that accomplished the feat.

They’re all very happy with the history they’ve already made with the goal of making even more down in Austin.

“I’m super super thankful that I can be a part of this program and be the first Lady Eagles team to be able to go to state and do it with my best friends.” Lady Eagles golfer Gracie Sutton said of the accomplishment.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.” Fellow Lady Eagles golf star Lauren Robason said. “It’s the first time in history. To be able to go with such a tight group of girls, I’m really excited.”

The success of this year’s group was no surprise to head coach Ricky Guy.

“Back in the fall, we played at PDC (Palo Duro Creek Golf Couse). We had our fall classic out there. The girls shot a 299. That’s the first girls team in 40 years of my coaching that I’ve ever had break 300.” Guy said when asked about the moment he knew this team was special. “After doing that, we really felt like we had a shot to go to Austin and make a good appearance and have a shot at a title.”

The 4A state tournament will be played at Legends Golf Course on May 15th and 16th.

Canyon will be competing alongside two Lubbock-area schools for the state title in Andrews and Seminole.

