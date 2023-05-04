Who's Hiring?
Arrest warrant filed for birth mother of Athena Brownfield

According to court documents filed this evening, Jasmin, the mother of Athena Brownfield, left her two young children over a year ago.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A judge issued an arrest warrant for the birth mother of the four-year-old Cyril girl who was found dead in January.

27-year-old Jasmin Brownfield is now facing two felony charges of Child Neglect by Abandonment.

According to court documents filed Thursday evening, Athena Brownfield’s mother, Jasmin, left her two young children in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams more than a year ago.

Both Alysia and Ivon also face charges for their alleged role in Athena’s death.

The documents go on to say Jasmin was experiencing mental health issues, and felt she couldn’t adequately care for her children.

During interviews with investigators, court documents allege Jasmin did not notify the Department of Human Services about the whereabouts of the children, and failed to provide paperwork to allow them to enroll into school, or get routine medical care.

