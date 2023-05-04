Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday morning on Interstate 40.

About 1:01 a.m. this morning, police were called about a wreck on I-40 west near the Osage Street exit, Amarillo Police Department said.

Officials said a woman was driving her car eastbound and drove into the back of a semi-trailer, which caused her car to roll.

She was seriously injured and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi-trailer did not stop and was not located, police said.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.