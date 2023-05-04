Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials said Latoi Mckinley Johnson, 21, is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Johnson is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.
If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
