Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said Latoi Mckinley Johnson, 21, is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Johnson is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Latoi Mckinley Johnson (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

