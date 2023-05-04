Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said Latoi Mckinley Johnson, 21, is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Johnson is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Latoi Mckinley Johnson
Latoi Mckinley Johnson(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.
2 children killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis

Latest News

Acts Community expands to downtown Amarillo
Acts Community expands new senior center to downtown Amarillo
Highland Park ISD $130 million bond to help expand and grow the district
Highland Park ISD addresses two school bond propositions
Project Clean Up is back at it again, this time sweeping through the North Heights area.
PROJECT CLEAN UP: North Heights area received needed attention
Early voting has come to and end and the numbers are out for Randall and Potter counties.
Early voting turnout for Randall and Potter counties