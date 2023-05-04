Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a crash that is affecting traffic lanes.

According to APD, responders are at the scene of a crash at southeast 11th Avenue and south Pierce street, near downtown.

Officials ask to please avoid the area as traffic lanes are being affected.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.