Amarillo Police Department: Juvenile wounded in afternoon shooting on Belleview

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier today, that resulted in one person injured.

According to APD, at around 4 p.m. officers were called to a shots fired call in the area of south Bellview, near Sam Houston Jr. High School.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that had been shot but had no life-threatening injuries. He was treated on the scene by first responders.

The suspect is believed to be another juvenile.

The Amarillo Police Juvenile Investigation Unit is on scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

