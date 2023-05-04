Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Police Department: Juvenile wounded in afternoon shooting on Belleview

The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier today, that resulted in...
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier today, that resulted in one person injured.(WABI)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier today, that resulted in one person injured.

According to APD, at around 4 p.m. officers were called to a shots fired call in the area of south Bellview, near Sam Houston Jr. High School.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that had been shot but had no life-threatening injuries. He was treated on the scene by first responders.

The suspect is believed to be another juvenile.

The Amarillo Police Juvenile Investigation Unit is on scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows

Latest News

The Randall County Master Gardeners welcome the public to its annual spring plant sale this...
Randall Master Gardeners annual plant sale Saturday
Walmart pharmacies nationwide will be offering essential health resources to customers on...
Walmart Wellness Day to provide health resources this Saturday
More Cinco de Mayo community events are scheduled for the public to enjoy on May 6.
El Barrio Lions Club, Street Toyota invite public to Cinco de Mayo events
Community reacts to house fire that killed two children in Clovis
Community reacts to house fire that killed two children in Clovis