Acts Community expands new senior center to downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Acts Community is opening a new senior center in downtown Amarillo at 816 S. Van Buren St.

The group is a Christian organization that is focused on problem-solving, and they say the new expansion will help further their mission.

Acts Community expands to downtown Amarillo (KFDA)

The activity center’s main goal is to allow seniors to meet people and get out of isolation.

“It just gives people a place to mingle and have friends,” said Chad Conner, executive director of Acts Community. “They come and drink coffee and play games and maybe do a little bit of exercise but the main side of this particular location especially, is we want people to fellowship and make friends.”

The center operates around a meal. Seniors can come in and take a class, get a free meal, and do fun activities.

The old YMCA is 50,000 square feet and will be renovated with activity rooms and an updated basketball court. The group has several projects planned for the building. To donate to the building, click here.

Acts Community has been working on the building for eight months and will open to the public Friday, May 5.

“We’re gonna have voices and laughter and people making friendships and that’s the part that’s exciting to me is we bought it for a purpose and this part has been important, but the next part that’s what really really matters to us,” said Conner.

Acts Community is hosting a Cinco de Mayo grand opening on Friday, May 5, for anyone over the age of 60. On May 15, the facility will be open on weekdays.

