WT Canyon Collective offering free viewing of performance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University theatre students and faculty are offering a free preview of an international performance May 5.

The performance, “Still Life: A Gallery in Motion,” is at 7:30 p.m. in the Jerry Williams Acting Studio, Room 175, in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s Canyon campus.

While free to attend, donations will be accepted at the door or online and raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each.

The funds are being raised to send The Canyon Collective, a group of about a dozen students and faculty, to perform the piece at the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland.

The trip is made possible through a collaboration with the International Collegiate Theatre Festival, which helps high schools and universities bring their work to the festival.

The group is scheduled to leave in August and perform four times in front of international audiences.

