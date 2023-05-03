Watching For Storms

The round of storms last night brought some beneficial rain to part of the area, but many locations missed out on the moisture. Another opportunity for rain is increasing this evening, at least for some locations. Sunny skies and southerly winds have helped to warm high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s while the humidity has increased a bit as well. A few storms are forming on our western boundary and will track east into our region this evening and overnight, The storms will not be particularly widespread, but a 30% chance exists for rain before the action dwindles late tonight. Tomorrow we will track the dryline into our eastern counties. There may be an isolated storm near our border with Oklahoma late tomorrow, but most locations will be in the dry air behind the boundary and, instead, will be warm, breezy and dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

