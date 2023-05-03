Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Watching For Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The round of storms last night brought some beneficial rain to part of the area, but many locations missed out on the moisture. Another opportunity for rain is increasing this evening, at least for some locations. Sunny skies and southerly winds have helped to warm high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s while the humidity has increased a bit as well. A few storms are forming on our western boundary and will track east into our region this evening and overnight, The storms will not be particularly widespread, but a 30% chance exists for rain before the action dwindles late tonight. Tomorrow we will track the dryline into our eastern counties. There may be an isolated storm near our border with Oklahoma late tomorrow, but most locations will be in the dry air behind the boundary and, instead, will be warm, breezy and dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured
Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas

Latest News

Dave's 4 p.m. Weather Cut In 5-3-23
VIDEO: Dave's 4 p.m. Weather Cut In 5-3-23
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Doppler Dave’s Latest outlook
Early Wednesday Outlook with Tanner
Early Wednesday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Another Round of Storms Fires Up Tonight