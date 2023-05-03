TPSN Audio Livestream Schedule for 5/4 - 5/6
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide audio livestreams of various softball and baseball playoff games this week.
Canyon vs Fabens softball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1.
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.
Randall vs Riverside softball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1.
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.
Amarillo High vs Del Valle softball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.
Caprock vs Lubbock-Cooper baseball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1.
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.
Randall vs Seminole baseball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1.
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3
Amarillo High vs Abilene High baseball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1.
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3
Canyon vs Pecos baseball playoff series:
click here to listen to Game 1.
click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.