TPSN Audio Livestream Schedule for 5/4 - 5/6

Texas Panhandle Sports Network
Texas Panhandle Sports Network(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide audio livestreams of various softball and baseball playoff games this week.

Canyon vs Fabens softball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1.

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.

Randall vs Riverside softball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1.

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.

Amarillo High vs Del Valle softball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.

Caprock vs Lubbock-Cooper baseball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1.

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.

Randall vs Seminole baseball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1.

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3

Amarillo High vs Abilene High baseball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1.

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3

Canyon vs Pecos baseball playoff series:

click here to listen to Game 1.

click here to listen to Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3.

