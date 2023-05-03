Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Rylee Robinson

If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Randon Johnson, Mike Roden and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

AHS Coach Randon Johnson, talks about current high school baseball playoffs

We also chat with Coach Johnson about how they’re getting ready for the Bi-District round this weekend, how post season went for their team last year and more!

TPSN’s Mike Roden continues coverage of high school baseball and softball playoffs

We also talk with Mike about all things area sports including baseball, softball, track and field and more!

Overtime with Rylee Robinson and the West Plains High School softball team

Join us for Rylee’s new segment, “Overtime” with the West Plains High School softball team!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

