Randall Lady Raiders softball preparing for matchup with El Paso Riverside

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders softball team is also heading for a big playoff matchup this weekend.

They’re coming off a close victory over Midland Greenwood.

They did win the first game by a score of 11-1, but snuck out a game two victory by a score of 3-2, holding on in the final inning after giving up both of those two runs allowed in the top of the seventh.

Now, they face off against an El Paso Riverside team that head coach Michael Collins knows will be no easy task.

“The best thing they got going for them is just look at their schedule.” Collins said of the Lady Raiders upcoming opponent. “Look at their scores. They’re beating teams handily up and down their schedule. So, you look at that stuff and you know that their confidence when they step into the box is going to be at an all-time high. Their ability to make plays, their trust in each other, the fact that they believe that they’re absolutely going to win these games, that’s what you gotta overcome.

“How do you do things to put pressure on them to make them make mistakes or make them double themselves?” Collins continued. “With the limited information, I think that’s the number one thing we’re gonna have to overcome. They’re gonna be a confident confident group.”

This series will be audio streamed live on TPSN.

