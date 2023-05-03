Pantex awards STEM grants to area schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is awarding STEM grants to multiple schools in the Texas Panhandle to advance STEM activities in classrooms.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, the managing and operating contractor for Pantex, will provide $1,000 grants to five area schools for projects ranging from robotics to drones, according to a press release.

This year’s recipients of the grant funds include:

Boys Ranch High School students will be using four programmable drones to learn piloting, foundations of coding, and how to use the engineering design process to solve real-world challenges.

Clarendon High School students will also study drones and learn about opportunities and occupations relating to unmanned aerial vehicles (UVAs). They will also be qualified to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Drone Knowledge Test, receiving a two-year license for UVA operations.

Fort Elliott, CISD, will use it’s grant to increase their existing robotics and engineering curriculum and help purchase coding design skill cards, coding robot sets, and STEM bins for upper elementary students.

Pampa High School’s program will instruct students how a computer works and how to repair a personal computer. The application will instruct Principles of IT, Computer Maintenance, and Practicum of IT classes.

Rogers Elementary, AISD, will use the funds for a project to offer students for opportunities in critical thinking, problem solving, and creativity. Students will also gain knowledge of the four pillars of computation thinking: decomposition, pattern recognition, abstraction, and algorithms.

This is the second year that Pantex has offered classroom grants to Amarillo and the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

The goal of the grants is to help encourage the advancement of STEM activities and help develop Pantex’s future workforce.

“To help increase the number of young men and women entering STEM fields, Pantex has offered region-wide grants for the last couple years,” said Darla Fish, Pantex education outreach specialist. “Often times, these successful students become part of the Pantex workforce as we are continually searching for talented professionals to join us in our ongoing mission of securing the nation.”

