Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

More Scattered Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms for a couple more days. Most of Wednesday will be quiet, with hit and miss showers and storms developing late afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some storms will have some heavy downpours and some small hail is possible. A smaller chance for storms continues on Thursday before skies clear and temperatures warm well into the 80s into the weekend. The next chance for rain will be early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges

Latest News

More Scattered Storms
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Chances for Storms
Dave's 4:00 p.m. Weather Cut In
VIDEO: Dave's 4:00 p.m. Weather Cut In
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING