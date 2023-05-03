More Scattered Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms for a couple more days. Most of Wednesday will be quiet, with hit and miss showers and storms developing late afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some storms will have some heavy downpours and some small hail is possible. A smaller chance for storms continues on Thursday before skies clear and temperatures warm well into the 80s into the weekend. The next chance for rain will be early next week.

