League of Women Voters worries about Hispanic turnout at polls

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is urging the Hispanic community in Potter and Randall counties to vote in this year’s local election.

Hispanics are one of the largest minority groups in Amarillo, however they are least likely to vote during election, especially in Potter county.

League of Women Voters says their goal during this time is to brig awareness to the issue and engage the Hispanic community.

“This community is very important to Amarillo and we want to see that their voices are heard and that they are represented in city government, in the school board,” says League of Women Voters Member, Sagrario Gonzales.

In an effort to combat the low voter turnout, the League of Women Voters has guides at over ten locations including:

  • Potter and Randall County Libraries
  • The Wesley Community Center
  • El Paleton
  • El Trópico
  • PanderÍa Sánchez
  • Caviness

Gonzales says it’s important for members of the Hispanic community to get out to the polls and ensure that their voices are heard.

“People are making those decisions for us, so if we’re not participating, if we’re not in there making the decisions, we wanna make sure that we’re voting for the people who are representing us in the way that we want to be represented,” says Gonzales.

Some voting locations that will be open include:

  • Kids Inc. building located at 22 SE 27th
  • Tri-State Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibit Hall located at 3301 SE 10th
  • Eastridge Lanes located at 5404 E. Amarillo Blvd.

For more election information, click here.

