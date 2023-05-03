Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Imagine the Possibilities Tour features historic buildings in Amarillo

The goal of the “Imagine the Possibilities tour” is to remind the public of Amarillo’s history and efforts to preserve it.
By Kelsey Davis
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The goal of the “Imagine the Possibilities tour” is to remind the public of Amarillo’s history and efforts to preserve it.

The community is invited to tour a list of the most historic properties in Amarillo. Tour highlights include a new podcast studio, a movie studio and a renovated office building.

“It’s taking these historic buildings in our oldest most historic neighborhood and imagining how they could have a new life. One of the best examples is The Barfield. The Barfield hotel was build as an office building and now it has a new life as a luxury hotel,” said Beth Duke, executive director for Center City of Amarillo.

The tour starts this Sunday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will start in the lobby of The Barfield hotel. Participants are asked to bring a $5 donation and will be given a wristband to get into the establishments on the list.

“These buildings were meant to last. Some of the ones on the tour I think are really going to surprise people, now that they have a new life. You can tour as many or as few as you want. Go at your own pace. But it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon,” said Duke.

Imagine the Possibilities is a project that will be used to promote downtown TX. The website allows users to see lists of history properties throughout the state of Texas. You can check it out, here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured
Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas

Latest News

The Amarillo Public Health Department says a new Covid variant is starting to spread, appearing...
Amarillo Public Health: New Covid variant is more contagious and causing pink eye
The deadline for ordering personalized Center City banners for 2023 graduates is Friday.
Center City graduate banner deadline Friday
Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.
2 children killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis
The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to it’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo Fajita...
Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting 2023 Fajita Festival