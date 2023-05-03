Imagine the Possibilities Tour features historic buildings in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The goal of the “Imagine the Possibilities tour” is to remind the public of Amarillo’s history and efforts to preserve it.

The community is invited to tour a list of the most historic properties in Amarillo. Tour highlights include a new podcast studio, a movie studio and a renovated office building.

“It’s taking these historic buildings in our oldest most historic neighborhood and imagining how they could have a new life. One of the best examples is The Barfield. The Barfield hotel was build as an office building and now it has a new life as a luxury hotel,” said Beth Duke, executive director for Center City of Amarillo.

The tour starts this Sunday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will start in the lobby of The Barfield hotel. Participants are asked to bring a $5 donation and will be given a wristband to get into the establishments on the list.

“These buildings were meant to last. Some of the ones on the tour I think are really going to surprise people, now that they have a new life. You can tour as many or as few as you want. Go at your own pace. But it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon,” said Duke.

Imagine the Possibilities is a project that will be used to promote downtown TX. The website allows users to see lists of history properties throughout the state of Texas. You can check it out, here.

