Five Amarillo High Sandies baseball stars sign to play in college

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies had five players sign on to play college baseball on Tuesday evening.

Connor Haelzle, Cannon Davis, Jaxsen Hall, Jeb Tucker, and Zach Swinney.

It was important to each of these players to not do these signings individually, but together as a team.

“I think it was so important [to sign together] just because we’ve known each other since we were really young.” Amarillo High Sandies senior outfielder Cannon Davis said. “To do this with these guys is just awesome. I wish them the best after this and I’m just really excited for them to go play.”

“It’s really special.” Senior infielder Connor Haelzle said of getting to sign alongside his teammates. “Not a lot of people get to sign five guys on the same team, so it’s really special. The bond with my teammates and these guys is something special.”

Amarillo high now turns their attention to the playoffs as a first round series with Abilene High awaits starting Friday at noon down in Lubbock Cooper.

You can listen to those matchups live on TPSN.

