Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to play a cotton-picking game. (Source: WJLA)
By Christian Flores
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) - A family of an eighth-grade student in Virginia says their son is being bullied after he was forced to play a cotton-picking game in class earlier this year.

And now they have sent a notice of claim and demand to the school district, asking for $10 million.

Sidney Rousey’s family said they want to send a message loud and clear.

In February, Rousey, the lone Black student in his French class at Gunston Middle School, was reportedly pressured to play a game requiring him to pick cotton with his face.

The boy’s family said they have since sent a settlement notice to Arlington Public Schools because the school’s response has enabled other students to bully him, causing emotional distress.

“There have been some escalating bullying attacks on Sidney. He has suffered tremendously throughout this process,” said Justin Fairfax, the family’s attorney.

Sidney’s mother said her son has been going through a tough time.

“He has feelings. No one knows what he holds on to when he goes to sleep,” said Keisha Kirkland, Sidney’s mother.

According to the school district, it has removed the game from the middle school’s list of team-building activities. But the family claims his academic experience has also suffered.

“They [the school] have never apologized. They have isolated him and allowed him to be ostracized. They put him, for 51 minutes, in a separate area of the library by himself to learn French,” Fairfax said.

A spokesperson for the school district said they cannot currently comment on the matter.

“What is a situation that looks like this worth? A situation you can’t take back, that you can’t fix. You tell me. It’s not about the money. It’s about what’s right. It’s about what you [the school] didn’t do. It’s about accountability,” Kirkland said.

If the school district does not respond within 30 days, The boy’s family plans to officially file a lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

