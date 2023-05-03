Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave’s Latest outlook

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mush of the area is rain refreshed today after some thunderstorms brought rain last night. Skies will clear for awhile today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s by afternoon. A good deal of moisture remains in place and we expect to track a few more evening storms although the activity may be a bit more scattered than last night. Tomorrow we will begin to see the loss of moisture as the dryline tracks to the east and this will trigger a warmer and drier environment. Highs will be in the 80s for a few days starting tomorrow.

