Community health fair to educate public about resources

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Healthcare Association welcomes the public to a free health resource event downtown Friday.

The 2023 Spring Fling Community Health Fair will be hosted at the Civic Center North Exhibit Hall at 401 S. Buchanan Street from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5.

Organizers said the goal of the fair is to improve the health of the community’s most vulnerable population - the seniors.

“We want to provide an event to educate and make the public aware of what great services are offered in Amarillo,” said Rashmi Thakrar, West Texas Healthcare Association’s president.

Dozens of home health agencies, businesses and nonprofits will have booths set up to educate attendees about their available services.

The City of Amarillo will also be set up to provide vaccines.

The event is hosted in collaboration with the association’s sponsors Corner Stone Home Health Services, Polk Street UMC, and High Plains Senior Care.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.