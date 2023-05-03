City of Amarillo gathers community input for City Plan: Vision 2045

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is looking to the future with ‘City Plan: Vision 2045′.

It’s a comprehensive plan for the city’s future.

It will address four topics:

Existing conditions

Community vision, goals and objectives

Preferred growth scenario and future land-use map

Implementation strategies

“We are working on creating a new vision for how Amarillo will grow and develop over the next 20 years and this is an entirely community driven process,” said Emily Koller, director of planning, City of Amarillo.

A community workshop was held tonight for residents to give input on how they’d like to see Amarillo in the future.

Koller says many want to see improvements with roads, infrastructure, parks and reinvesting into older neighborhoods.

“A lot of our growth patterns have been in southwest Amarillo and the newer parts of the city and we definitely think that the community is telling us that it’s time to focus on the older parts of the city,” said Koller.

The City Plan is divided into four phases:

March: Set goals

May: Plan

September: Strategize

November-December: Adopt

If you missed the community workshops, there is a virtual option, click here to view it.

There is a survey to give your input, which closes at midnight, click here for the survey.

You can also email your ideas to cityplanning@amarillo.gov.

Koller also says there is a student survey, click here to view.

