Center City graduate banner deadline Friday

The deadline for ordering personalized Center City banners for 2023 graduates is Friday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for ordering personalized Center City banners for 2023 graduates is Friday.

May 5 is the last day to order the banners, which will honor the Class of 2023 high school seniors.

Center City stated the banners will be displayed downtown on light poles, but it cannot guarantee a specific location.

After display, banners can be picked up at 1000 S. Polk Street.

Banners can be ordered online for $100.

