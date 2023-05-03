Who's Hiring?
Another Round of Storms Fires Up Today

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be fairly similar to the day yesterday, where we will see intervals of clouds and sunshine for the majority of the day, before another line of storms will move through the area later this evening into the night. After the storms move through, the chance for some spotty shower will stick around through the night, and through the first half of the day on Thursday. Thursday looks to be less of a thunderstorm risk and more in the way of just some scattered showers. Things clear up for the weekend, where skies look to be sunny and temperatures will likely be on the warm side.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

