Amarillo Public Health: New Covid variant is more contagious and causing pink eye

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department says a new Covid variant is starting to spread, appearing to be more contagious and cause pink eye.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 percent of Covid cases reported last week were determined to be from this subvariant, referred to as Arcturus.

Be aware that itchy, watery or red eyes may be a sign of a Covid infection and not seasonal allergies, as this variant seems to produce pink eye, mainly with children.

The weekly Amarillo Covid report for April 27 to May 3, showed 59 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Public Health Department encourages the community to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, especially while they are still free and easily available.

Free vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday at the Amarillo Public Health Department and Amarillo Public Health mobile clinics.

Upcoming mobile vaccines clinics;

  • West Texas Healthcare Association Spring Fling at the Amarillo Civic Center, May 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aging Unbound, 5800 Bell street, May 5, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • El Barrio Lion’s Club Cinco de Mayo Party at El Alamo Park, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wesley Community Center, May 9, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Guyon Saunders Resource Center, May 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Salvation Army, May 10, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.

