Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting 2023 Fajita Festival

The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to it’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo Fajita Festival Friday evening.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to it’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo Fajita Festival Friday evening.

The event lasts from 6:00-10:30 p.m. at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive on May 5.

Funds raised from the festival will go toward the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Scholarship Intern Program and Operations.

According to organizers, attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat fajitas while supplies last along with live music and other activities.

Pre-sale tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or at any Amarillo United or Amigos and Hereford Amigos store.

Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $40. Youth 12 and under are $10.

AHCC members can purchase tickets at the AHCC office at 5725 Amarillo Blvd for $30.

