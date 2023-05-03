Amarillo College celebrates Aspen Prize during State of College Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will celebrate receiving a national award during its State of the College Celebration Friday.

The community is invited to attend the celebration on May 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall on Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus.

According to a press release, the event highlights the school winning the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The award signifies Amarillo College is second to none among community colleges in the nation.

