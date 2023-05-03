Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Alex Murdaugh admits story about dogs tripping housekeeper was fake, court documents say

Alex Murdaugh has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit that has been filed regarding the death of his former housekeeper
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Worley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Disbarred South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is making some new claims about the 2018 death of the family’s housekeeper.

Murdaugh initially told authorities Gloria Satterfield died at his home after tripping and falling over the family’s dogs on the stairs.

In a recent court filing, Murdaugh now said he lied about those circumstances but can’t remember why she was at Murdaugh’s home on the day of the accident.

His attorneys said Murdaugh invented the story so insurers would pay a settlement.

After Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh initially claimed he worked with her family to help them get settlement money from his policy with Nautilus.

However, Satterfield’s family claimed they never received any settlement and Murdaugh admitted that he owed them millions.

In May of 2022, Nautilus filed a complaint against Murdaugh and other defendants, stating that the information they received from Murdaugh regarding this case was incorrect.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh filed a response to their complaint addressing their allegations.

In the response, Murdaugh admitted that he approached the Satterfields and encouraged them to seek a settlement.

Murdaugh continued in the response, admitting that the money from the settlement went to an account he owned rather than to the Satterfield family.

Despite admitting his lies in the response, Murdaugh denied any allegations that he co-conspired with anyone else to get the money.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured
Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street

Latest News

FILE - A Ruth's Chris Steak House sign is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020....
Darden buys Ruth’s Chris Steak House for about $715 million
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids