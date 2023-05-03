Active police situation ongoing at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east Amarillo this morning.

About 7:13 a.m. today, police were sent to a home in the area of East 10th Avenue and Stuart Drive on a male with a warrant.

Officials were told he was armed with a firearm. He refused to leave the residence.

Because he is has a gun, APD Critical Incident Response Team were called out. APD Bomb Squad is also on scene.

The area from Southeast 10th Avenue and Stuart Drive to Southeast 14th Avenue and Stuart Drive is currently blocked off.

APD is asking people to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

