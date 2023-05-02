WT closes baseball and softball seasons at home, look toward postseason play

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Buffs and Lady Buffs are each headed to the LSC Tournament.

For the Buffs, they ended the season on a series split with #2 Angelo State University, closing out a 30-20 season.

It was a streaky season on the baseball diamond for WT, with two streaks of seven wins and a losing streak of six all within the same season. Head Coach Matt Vanderburg spoke today about how his squad holds themselves to higher standards.

It’s not okay to split, we expect to sweep at home. [I’m] glad the regular season’s over. It’s definitely not the regular season that we wanted to have or that we’re accustomed to, but now, it’s a completely new season. Listen, if we play the way we did on Saturday and for eight out of nine innings on Sunday, this team’s going to be a really tough team to beat.

Over on the softball field, the Lady Buffs fared considerably well all season, finishing on a 10-game winning streak and with an overall record of 46-5.

They’re headed to Tyler for the LSC Softball Tournament, while the Buffs are headed to Lubbock for the beginning of the LSC Baseball Tournament.

Tune into NewsChannel10.com for continuing coverage, including a full playoff preview for both teams on Wednesday.

