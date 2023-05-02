Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT closes baseball and softball seasons at home, look toward postseason play

Douglas Rojas winds up a pitch in West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State on April 30, 2023.
Douglas Rojas winds up a pitch in West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State on April 30, 2023.(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Buffs and Lady Buffs are each headed to the LSC Tournament.

For the Buffs, they ended the season on a series split with #2 Angelo State University, closing out a 30-20 season.

It was a streaky season on the baseball diamond for WT, with two streaks of seven wins and a losing streak of six all within the same season. Head Coach Matt Vanderburg spoke today about how his squad holds themselves to higher standards.

Over on the softball field, the Lady Buffs fared considerably well all season, finishing on a 10-game winning streak and with an overall record of 46-5.

They’re headed to Tyler for the LSC Softball Tournament, while the Buffs are headed to Lubbock for the beginning of the LSC Baseball Tournament.

Tune into NewsChannel10.com for continuing coverage, including a full playoff preview for both teams on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges

Latest News

Claude baseball celebrates after 11 inning marathon win against Kress.
Claude wins extra innings marathon against Kress to secure district two seed
Eli Williams taking the field during Randall baseball's final home game.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Eli Williams
If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, James Wells and Brandon Rains on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, KJ Doyle and Brandon Rains
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports